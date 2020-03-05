R. Kelly expected to enter plea to updated indictment

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO -- Singer R. Kelly is due in federal court in Chicago Thursday and is expected to enter a "not guilty" plea to an updated federal indictment.The 13-count indictment includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser and multiple counts of child pornography.The indictment says the accuser met Kelly around 1997 or 1998, when she would have been 14- or 15-years-old. It says Kelly engaged in sexual contact or sexual acts around that time and several years before she turned 18.This arraignment is a chance for prosecutors to offer additional details about that new accuser and her allegations against Kelly. The hearing could also be a chance for the U.S. District Judge to push back the trial date which is set for April 27.Kelly, 53, is facing charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York stemming from alleged sexual abuses of underage girls. Kelly was arrested in July on sex charges and remains behind bars. He denies abusing anyone.The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial - at which he was acquitted - to get them to change their stories.In December, he pleaded not guilty via a video feed to added charges in New York that he schemed to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15, in a secret ceremony in 1994.