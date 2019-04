Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein recounts Poway synagogue shooting: 'I met the terrorist face-to-face'

POWAY, Calif. -- The rabbi of a California synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting said it was a miracle that he survived after coming into close contact with the gunman."I met the terrorist face-to-face. Our eyes locked. He aimed at me and miraculously I was able to just survive, losing my fingers," Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein said Sunday in a phone interview with CNN.Goldstein and worshipper Lori Kaye were shot when the gunman, identified by authorities as John Earnest , opened fire at Chabad of Poway just before noon local time Saturday. A friend wrote on Facebook that Kaye was shot "taking bullets" for Goldstein to save his life and that Goldstein continued to give his sermon after being shot.Kaye was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries. Two other worshippers were wounded by shrapnel, but their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.Despite the harrowing experience, Goldstein said he and his congregation will not be "intimidated or deterred" by the threat of violence: "Terror will not win. As Americans, we can't and won't cower in the face of this senseless hate of what's called anti-Semitism.""The constitution of the United States guarantees freedom and religion for all faiths. We're so lucky and fortunate to live in a country that protects our rights to live as proud Jews," Goldstein continued. "We're still recovering from the Holocaust. We found a haven to live as free people and yet we're being mowed down like animals like we're in Nazi Germany."Goldstein and his congregation are expected to address the media Sunday afternoon.