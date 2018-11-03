PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

Tree of Life rabbi speaks out week after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'Hate will never win'

A week after 11 people were killed in the Tree of Life synagogue, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said he is still in pain but has found strength from the community. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images, File)

PITTSBURGH --
A week after 11 people were killed in the Tree of Life synagogue, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said he is still in pain but has found strength from the community.

"It's the sheer immensity of love," Myers told CNN about the outpouring of support from the community. "It gives me hope because it reminds me there are so many good people and this gives me strength to say hate will never win."

In several interviews in the days since the attack, the deadliest attack on Jews in American history, Myers' message was one of strength and love. He implored leaders to tone down their rhetoric. Privately, though, he said chanting the memorial prayer at victim's funerals "takes a piece of my soul away."

"I have no more left to give. My tank's empty," Myers told CNN, adding that he "cried like a baby" after the last funeral.

Though Myers said the Jewish community is worried about another attack, he said he is more angry than scared.

"How dare you defile our holy space. What made you think you could ever do that? How would you feel if someone did that to your mother's house of worship? How would you feel? And those are questions he's going have to deal with," Myers said.

Related Topics:
