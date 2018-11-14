CAMARILLO, Calif. --A rabbit rescued from a Ventura County wildfire zone is on the mend after being burned over much of his body.
The male rabbit was discovered along the road in Thousand Oaks, California, on Friday and admitted to a Ventura County Animal Services shelter. In photos shared by VCAS, much of the animal's fur is visibly singed black, his nose and ears are burnt and the area around his eyes is red.
☹️ Horribly burned bunny receiving medical care at Ventura County Animal Services. 🐰 will be heading to a medical foster for around the clock care. 🐇 #HillFire #WhoolseyFire #vcas pic.twitter.com/wZSdaZVpF3— VC Animal Services (@VCAnimalService) November 10, 2018
In spite of his extensive burns, the rabbit is expected to survive and is improving with each passing day, VCAS told ABC. Members of the society's Bunny Brigade are treating the rabbit with pain medication -- which he takes "like a champ," they said -- and antibiotic eye drops and ointment.
By November 12, the rabbit was moving around and drinking on his own, caretakers said.
Day 3: 🐰 #hillfirebunny finally moving around and drinking on his own!! Still on pain meds & antibiotics. #hillfire #WoosleyFire #805strong #vcas #nokill #nkvc pic.twitter.com/e3JlkDRXEn— VC Animal Services (@VCAnimalService) November 12, 2018
His nose is getting better, though his caretakers remain concerned about the amount of smoke he inhaled before he was rescued. The rabbit will soon undergo a surgical consultation where veterinarians will determine how best to treat his burned ears.
The rabbit is just one of the nearly 300 fire-evacuated animals under the care of Ventura County Animal Services in three different shelters. Cash donations are the best way to support VCAS' wildfire relief efforts, the organization said.
