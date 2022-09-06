New video shows suspects wanted in deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia

During the shooting, four people were hit. Two of the victims died from their injuries, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened on August 23 at about 4:50 p.m. in the 6000 block of Race Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects seen on surveillance video in connection with a deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened on August 23 at about 4:50 p.m. in the 6000 block of Race Street.

During the shooting, four people were hit. Two of the victims died from their injuries, police said.

According to investigators, the suspects seen in the video should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.