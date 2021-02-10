more in common

Surge in Racism Against Asian Americans Spurs Calls for Change

SAN FRANCISCO -- A surge in brutal attacks against Asian-Americans, including a recent attack on a 91-year-old Thai man in San Francisco, has many calling for drastic change. So where do we go from here?

"I wish I could say the situation has improved, but unfortunately I think it's gotten worse," says ABC 7 San Francisco reporter Dion Lim. She has been relentlessly covering the increase in anti-Asian racism since the start of the pandemic, and while things may seem bad, she says there is hope. "We've seen activism at a level we've never had before."

Watch as we check in with Dion and learn more about why she thinks this surge is occurring and what we can do to stop it.

CLICK HERE for more stories about people coming together despite their differences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmore in commonracismasian americanviolencelocalish
MORE IN COMMON
Racism Against Asian-Americans: What Can We Do About It?
Natasha Ofili becomes first deaf Black character in a video game
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
COVID nurse gives back to homeless on her commute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow developing overnight. Some areas south of the city could see up to 5".
Troubleshooters prompt action against local contractor; he speaks out
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
Gov. Murphy in quarantine after family member tests positive for COVID-19
How did Carson Wentz, Eagles reach the brink of a trade
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Show More
Philly restaurants pushing to modify city's plan for 50% indoor dining
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Sword-wielding man killed in Montco police shooting identified
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Woman out $100K after believing she was dating Bruno Mars
More TOP STORIES News