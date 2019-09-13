Racist, anti-police graffiti found on Hatboro trail

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Hatboro are looking for the person or people responsible for painting graffiti with racial slurs and anti-police sentiments on a trail.The trail sits behind a Toll Brothers townhome community in the 300 block of Station Park Drive. Residents and officials, including the Mayor and Police Chief, want the developers to add lights and cameras to the trail to deter criminal activity.Toll Brothers did not return our calls or emails for comment on this story.The graffiti was discovered by former military police officer Andrew Oehrle, who lives nearby.He found the hateful messages on Sept. 12, one day after Sept. 11, which made the anti-police sentiments even more upsetting."It's just an all-out attack on police officers. The climate we live in is completely unacceptable," he said.Crews removed the hateful messages from the trail on Friday.