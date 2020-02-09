Philadelphia grassroots effort helps raise funds for Puerto Rico earthquake victims

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Puerto Rican community leaders will be holding a radiothon today to help disaster-stricken areas of the island.

The event, to be held in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, is called "Soundwaves from PA to PR."

That radiothon will be located at Taller Puertorriqueno at 2600 North 5th Street.

You can call in at 215-423-6320.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The effort is a reactivation of a grassroots campaign that began more than two years ago after hurricanes María and Irma.

"I guess you never rest. You always keep going," said the Rev. Bonnie Camarda with the Salvation Army.

Unidos Pa'PR initially raised around $400,000 by leaders and allies in the state.

Committee leaders now hoping to repeat that success with the radiothon.

"We feel that this is a wonderful mechanism to engage people, to involve people and to provide a way of people feeling they're doing something within their means," said Taller Puertoriqueno's Dr. Carmen Febo-San Miguel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaearthquakeu.s. & worldpuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police seek men who yelled 'active shooter' inside Walmart
Woman killed in fire was mother of 3, school staffer
AccuWeather: A mild Sunday, but watch for rain to return
Man questioned after SUV crashes into apartment building
BREAKING: 2nd NYPD officer shot in the Bronx; suspect in custody
Group celebrates life of community activist, chef killed in Point Breeze
4-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself: Officials
Show More
4 passengers on New Jersey cruise ship test negative for coronavirus
US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack
Crime Fighters: Who killed Pablo Lagares?
Woman killed in Toms River fire, 4 others escape
Ex-Philly cop freed after years without charges in child porn case
More TOP STORIES News