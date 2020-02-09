Philadelphia grassroots effort helps raise funds for Puerto Rico earthquake victims

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Puerto Rican community leaders will be holding a radiothon today to help disaster-stricken areas of the island.The event, to be held in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, is called "Soundwaves from PA to PR."That radiothon will be located at Taller Puertorriqueno at 2600 North 5th Street.You can call in at 215-423-6320.The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.The effort is a reactivation of a grassroots campaign that began more than two years ago after hurricanes María and Irma."I guess you never rest. You always keep going," said the Rev. Bonnie Camarda with the Salvation Army.Unidos Pa'PR initially raised around $400,000 by leaders and allies in the state.Committee leaders now hoping to repeat that success with the radiothon."We feel that this is a wonderful mechanism to engage people, to involve people and to provide a way of people feeling they're doing something within their means," said Taller Puertoriqueno's Dr. Carmen Febo-San Miguel.