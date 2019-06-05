Archbishop Carroll High School employee charged with sexual assault involving student

According to Radnor police, Christopher Serpentine was arrested on Wednesday on four counts of institutional sexual assault.
Police say the alleged incidents occurred between April and June 2017.
Earlier this year, music teacher Jeremiah Triplett, 30, who also worked at Archbishop Carroll High School, was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a student.
The Radnor Police are asking any victims or witnesses that may have knowledge
of Serpentine's actions to contact them at 610-688-0500.