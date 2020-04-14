Radnor Township officials say domestic violence calls are up during stay-at-home order

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The team designed to help domestic abuse survivors in Delaware County worries this lockdown could be dangerous.

"People are literally trapped into the same confined area with the person who is abusing them," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

That's why Stollsteimer, staff at the Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County, and Radnor Police Department teamed up to reach out to the community with a zoom call outlining resources for survivors.

"Our courthouse is open for people who need to file a protection from abuse order," said Stollsteimer.

Counselors are also available 24/7 on the county's hotline. The Domestic Abuse Project says it worries victims may be having trouble finding safe spaces to call for help.

Specifically in Radnor, the police department says it has had 13 calls for domestic incidents since the lockdown started and has made one arrest.

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey asked for $300 million for domestic violence programs in the next COVID-19 package.

"We're not having a crushing increase, but we're concerned the severity could easily switch and these incidents can become so serious in a matter of milliseconds; It's so hard to take back," said Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan.

One of the ways Radnor police hope to keep people safe is with a meeting zone outside of its office, so that people who may have had conflicts before can meet to drop off kids or exchange something.

"We want to try and avoid those high level, high impact situations and make people safer," said Flanagan.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 cases stabilize, but hospitalizations up in Philly
Cases of COVID-19 surge in Lehigh County nursing homes
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Pa. reports 584 coronavirus deaths; more than 25,300 cases
Philly has a 'Pizza Groundhog'
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wed.
Rutgers University gets FDA approval for coronavirus saliva test
Show More
NJ: 4K additional COVID-19 cases, 365 more deaths
Chase Utley surprises Penn doctor on MLB Network
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Ban on public access to Del. court facilities extended to May 14
Part of Delco medical shelter is heading to East Stroudsburg
More TOP STORIES News