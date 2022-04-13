Woman wanted after officer injured during traffic stop in Radnor Township, Pa.

RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Radnor Township, Delaware County are searching for a female suspect who injured an officer during a traffic stop.Investigators say Japiera Daniels was pulled over on Friday when a Radnor Township officer approached her vehicle.They say she drove away while the officer's arm was still inside the vehicle.That officer was treated at a hospital but has since been released.Police say the suspect was driving a blue Ford Fusion, possibly bearing temporary registration affixed with duct tape.If you have any information surrounding Daniels' whereabouts, you are asked to contact Radnor Township police.