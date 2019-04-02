Man accused of gunning down ex-wife at Radnor Wawa arraigned at hospital

RADNOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police say Brian Kennedy was arraigned Monday afternoon while being treated at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.Kennedy is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife inside of a Wawa store in Radnor Township last Thursday.He faces several charges, including criminal homicide and first degree murder.Kennedy was not given bail.His preliminary hearing was set for April 18.Authorities say Kennedy will be sent to Delaware County Jail, but it's not clear when that will happen.