Man arrested after allegedly opening fire on FBI agents in Reading, Pennsylvania

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The man Reading police say opened fire on FBI agents was taken into custody overnight.

The alleged shooting happened on the 300 block of Greenwich Street in Reading Monday morning.

According to the FBI, 37-year-old Rafael Vega-Rodriguez opened fire on FBI agents. The agents did return fire. No injuries were reported.

It's unclear if Vega-Rodriguez was struck by bullets, and his whereabouts remained unknown for some time.

On Tuesday morning, the FBI confirmed that Vega-Rodriguez was taken into custody overnight, approximately 25 miles away from Reading in Leola, Pennsylvania.
