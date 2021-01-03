Business

Indiana woman starts 'rage therapy,' object-destroying business after challenging 2020

WARSAW, Ind. -- An Indiana entrepreneur says her new business is helping folks get the therapy they need this winter after a tough 2020.

RELATED: Beating holiday blues during the pandemic


The company is called Rage Therapy, and Ashley Finney is behind the idea of allowing customers take a baseball bat to breakable objects.
The objective, she says, is for customers to release all that pent-up frustration from the pandemic and a rough year.

RELATED: Stressed out? Smash it out!


Finney's concept came to be after the local glass recycler stopped taking glass, as it was too heavy for them to transport to their facilities.

Consequently, she turned glass bottles into targets for destruction and a source of profit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessrecyclingeconomysocietymental wellnessu.s. & worldstressfun stufftherapycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
Wolf to let some COVID-19 restrictions expire Monday
Woman, teen killed in Berks County rowhome fire
AccuWeather: A rainy, chilly night for most
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
WI pharmacist awaiting charges for deliberately spoiling COVID-19 vaccine: officials
Congress opens new session as virus, Biden's win dominate
Show More
Washington gets 2nd chance to win NFC East at Philadelphia
Police investigate deadly crash in Gloucester County
Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increases go into effect Sunday
Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
Man arrested in crash that killed 75-year-old woman in West Kensington: Police
More TOP STORIES News