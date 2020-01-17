Fast-moving fire engulfs barn in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fast-moving fire ripped through a barn in Middletown Township, Delaware County on Thursday night.

It happened at 6 p.m. along the 200 block of Darlington Road.

Video shows the flames engulf the entire barn.

Firefighters say heavy winds fanned the flames, making it difficult to gain the upper hand.

No one was hurt, and all four horses inside the barn were rescued.
