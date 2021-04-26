Rally held at Malcolm X Park in memory of Walter Wallace Jr.

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rally held at Malcolm X Park in memory of Walter Wallace Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A rally was held Sunday at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia in memory of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr.

Monday will mark the sixth month anniversary of the fatal police shooting.

Wallace had a knife in his hand and officers told him to drop the weapon at least 11 times.

Bodycam video shows the moment officers encountered Wallace on the 6100 block of Locust Street on October 26.

EMBED More News Videos

On November 4, 2020, Philadelphia officials released bodycam video of the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.



Wallace's family says he was in the middle of a mental health crisis, and has since sued two officers involved in the shooting.

The shooting set off days of protests and riots in the city.

No criminal charges have been filed in this shooting.

SEE ALSO: Family, friends say final goodbyes at funeral for Walter Wallace Jr.
EMBED More News Videos

Family and friends say their final goodbyes Saturday to Walter Wallace Jr. Wallace's funeral was held Saturday at the National Temple Baptist Church.



The family and their attorney had stated earlier this year that they do not want murder charges brought against the officers involved.

"It's not about charging folks, this is about a systemic change, and shifting policy, and making reform so that there's not another Walter Wallace ever again in this city," said Shaka Johnson, the Wallace family's attorney.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawalter wallace jr shootingofficer involved shootingshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE BLOG: Oscars ceremony unlike any other underway
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Officer fighting for his life after assault in Delaware
Oscars fashion 2021: Whites, gold and glam dominate Hollywood's biggest night
Sports car bursts into flames in Wawa parking lot
Oscars 2021 red carpet interviews
Carey Mulligan up for best actress Oscar for 'Promising Young Woman'
Show More
Oscars 2021: See who's performing best song nominees
NJ megasite vaccinates 300,000th patient
Sources: Father in custody after fatally shooting son in West Philly
Oscars fashion 2021: Leslie Odom Jr. arrives in head-to-toe gold
Philadelphia doctor weighs in on 'COVID arm'
More TOP STORIES News