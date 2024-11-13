Rami Malek takes no prisoners in the high-stakes espionage thriller 'The Amateur' 

Rami Malek plays a CIA decoder turned one-man army in the new spy thriller "The Amateur"

Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne star in the new espionage thriller, "The Amateur" coming to theaters on April 11, 2025.

LOS ANGELES -- Rami Malek is out for blood in "The Amateur," a new espionage thriller where revenge is the ultimate mission.

In a newly released trailer, we get a glimpse of Malek's character, Charlie Heller a brilliant but introverted CIA decoder who's thrown into a nightmare when his wife is murdered in a London terrorist attack.

Taking matters into his own hands, Charlie uses his unique skills in technology and intelligence to track down those responsible for his wife's death.

The film's star-studded cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Brosnahan, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg and Holt McCallany.

Prepare for high-stakes espionage when "The Amateur" hits theaters nationwide April 11, 2025

