Raphael Warnock's historic US Senate win resonates in Philadelphia

WATCH: Political analyst discusses Georgia runoff results

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gregory Burrell, the owner of Terry Funeral Home in West Philadelphia, is in a Georgia state of mind.He's so proud of his fellow Morehouse College brother Raphael Warnock, the first elected black senator for Georgia."When I saw him over the first year or so I knew there was something about this guy that was special, and here we are today," Burrell said.Burrell said he stayed up till 3 a.m. to witness history as Warnock defeated incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.Burrell texted his fellow Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brother before the polls closed."I said, 'Listen, we are really, really proud of you.' And I said, 'Doc I have a good feeling about this election,'" Burell added.Warnock follows in Dr. Martin Luther King's footsteps as both a Morehouse graduate and pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church."To have him preach in the same church that Dr. King came out of its unreal. It's almost like you cannot make it up," Burrell said.Warnock's historic win resonates in Philadelphia. He was a guest preacher at Enon Baptist Church and is a friend of Pastor Alyn Waller."We as the African American community in Philadelphia have the same ability to impact statewide politics and it should challenge us to do that very thing," Waller said.But Waller reminds us this victory comes amid chaos directly speaking about the mob erupting in Washington."As much as we think the saints are rejoicing we see the aint's going crazy. This really is a symbol of what this moment is: America is changing for the better," Waller said.