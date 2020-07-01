Personal Finance

Rapper 21 Savage launches free online financial literacy program for teens amid COVID-19 pandemic

21 Savage attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper 21 Savage will be launching a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative on Wednesday.

His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free WiFi and tablets for undeserved students in the city.

"I feel like it's important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life," the rapper in a statement.

21 Savage said he wants to empower youth to manage their money.

His program will work with mobile banking service provider Chime and EverFi, an education technology platform.

The rapper launched his Bank Account program in 2018 to teach financial literacy to teenage students across the United States.

The rapper's single "A Lot" won a Grammy for best rap song earlier this year.
