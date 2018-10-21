Rash of car break-ins at apartments in East Oak Lane

Philadelphia police are investigating a rash of car break-ins at an East Oak Lane apartment complex.Residents say a dozen if not more cars were broken into overnight at the Bromley Apartments."They broke through the back window and climbed through and took some of my belongings," said James Brown of East Oak Lane.And James Brown's car was not the only one."Sixteen cars within a half an hour. Two gentlemen came into the parking lot and were scoping cars to see which ones they wanted to hit. What's scary, insurance info has personal info on it so who's to say today its cars, tomorrow it's our apartment. And they have all of our information," added Brown.And this is not the first incident.Surveillance video shows earlier this month, two men pulling into the Bromley House Apartments driving a silver SUV.One of them gets out, crawls under a truck and cuts the horn, while the other breaks into the vehicle.Minutes later the pair drive off.The owners of that truck - Janelle and Oscar Parker."When our car was broken into it was around 7:30 a.m. We could have been outside," said Janelle.It's not immediately clear if the men responsible for breaking into the Parkers' truck is the same brazen bandits behind this latest incident.But residents are now demanding better security at the complex."We just want to be able to come out of our homes, go to work without having to file a claim with an insurance company every time we do so," said Oscar.Joyce Carter of East Oak Lane said, "Why we don't have security like we used to? I would like to know. I would like to see a security guard that's over in the security station. I would like to see that again."------