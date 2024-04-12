Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice surrenders to police in connection with 6-car crash

The other man was not in custody as of Thursday evening, police said.

DALLAS -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice surrendered to law enforcement in Texas Thursday evening in connection with a six-car crash last month, according to police. He later posted bond and left jail.

Rice, 23, turned himself in to Glenn Heights police and was processed at a regional jail in Desoto, according to Dallas police. The Chiefs player later bonded out of jail, a spokesman for the city of DeSoto told CNN Thursday night. Rice had a surety bond of $40,000, according to jail records.

"Mr. Rice acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident," Rice's attorney Royce West told CNN in a statement.

Dallas police had issued arrest warrants for the Chiefs wide receiver as well as another man on Wednesday after a Corvette and a Lamborghini crashed in the far-left lane of the North Central Expressway on March 31, according to police.

Rice - who helped his team win the Super Bowl two months ago - and a 21-year-old man will each face one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury, according to Dallas police.

The other man was not in custody as of Thursday evening, police said. CNN has reached out to the Chiefs for comment. An NFL spokesperson said, "We continue to monitor developments in the matter."

Six vehicles in total were involved in the crash last month, authorities said.

Citing law enforcement officials, the Dallas Morning News reported a vehicle believed to be registered to or leased to Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was involved in a crash in northeast Dallas at around 6:20 p.m. local time Saturday.

"The Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles," spokesperson Kristin Lowman told CNN last week.

"The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information."

Four people from other vehicles were treated for injuries, Lowman added.

Rice's attorney has said his client was driving the Lamborghini. Dallas police confirmed that Wednesday and said the other man was driving the Corvette. None of the passengers in the Corvette or Lamborghini will be charged in relation to the incident, according to police.

After the crash, Rice texted a message to the business that rented him the luxury car, according to Kyle Coker, an attorney who represents The Classic Lifestyle, which rents high-end vehicles.

"Rashee Rice did text my client about eight minutes after the police report. He apologized and said he would pay for the damages," said Coker, who declined to show the text messages to CNN. The Dallas Morning News reported it has seen the texts.

Coker said Rice rented the Lamborghini SUV for a "reduced rate" of $12,000 per month.

CNN reached out Wednesday to law enforcement for more information about the expected charges and the crash, but Dallas police did not give any additional details.

In a social media post last week, Rice said he had met with police regarding the collision.

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident," he wrote.

Rice was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of last year's NFL Draft and as a rookie established himself as the team's most reliable wide receiver, tallying 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-high of seven touchdowns.

In four playoff games, he added another 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown, setting the rookie record for receptions in one postseason. His production and trustworthy hands helped the Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes win the Super Bowl in February - the team's third NFL championship in the past five years.

Rice played college football at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and grew up in North Richland Hills in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

