Raw sewage floods Ventnor, NJ streets due to leak in pipe

By
VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A leak in a sewer line is causing some issues for residents in Ventnor, New Jersey.

It happened Sunday in the area of Dorset Avenue.

Officials say there is a break in the main ACUA sewer line and this is causing raw sewage to flood into nearby streets.

Wellington Avenue will remain closed indefinitely from Dorset Avenue to Victoria Avenue. Detours are in place so you can access the Ventnor shopping plaza and Atlantic City.

Officials urge residents to use Marshall or Burke avenues to avoid Wellington Avenue until further notice.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic is prohibited at this time.

The sewer line break has no impact on the quality of drinking water.

Water testing may be conducted as a precaution near the leak.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventnor cityfloodingwater main break
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for some on Monday
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Philadelphia radio legend Cody Anderson dies
Man shot in parking garage of Dave & Buster's
Houston grandmother who froze to death suffered from hypothermia
Woman shoots intruder in North Philadelphia
Show More
Penn State's THON raises over $10M for pediatric cancer research
Delaware natives race to Dover International Speedway for second COVID-19 vaccine
Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022
Dozens of animals arrive in Del. to escape deep freeze in Texas
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
More TOP STORIES News