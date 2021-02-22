Raw sewage floods Ventnor, NJ streets due to leak in pipe

VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A leak in a sewer line is causing some issues for residents in Ventnor, New Jersey.It happened Sunday in the area of Dorset Avenue.Officials say there is a break in the main ACUA sewer line and this is causing raw sewage to flood into nearby streets.Wellington Avenue will remain closed indefinitely from Dorset Avenue to Victoria Avenue. Detours are in place so you can access the Ventnor shopping plaza and Atlantic City.Officials urge residents to use Marshall or Burke avenues to avoid Wellington Avenue until further notice.Pedestrian and bicycle traffic is prohibited at this time.The sewer line break has no impact on the quality of drinking water.Water testing may be conducted as a precaution near the leak.