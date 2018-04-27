Reactions are mixed to Cosby verdict

EMBED </>More Videos

Mixed reactions to Cosby's guilty verdict: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 26, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Action News spoke to several people, who expressed various opinions about the Bill Cosby guilty verdict.

Jessica Butler of Milwaukee, Wisconsin said, "I just feel like one, you don't assault women, you don't take advantage of women. And you don't abuse your position of power, and I don't have any sympathy for him."

Sarah Tyree- Francis of West Philadelphia said, "I think it's really hard for people to have a different perception of somebody that they've seen as an icon and legend."

MIke Sperando of Bucks County added, "I watched the Cosby show, Fat Albert. It's sad, it really is. But at the end of the day, he gets what he deserves."

EMBED More News Videos

Reactions are mixed in Center City to Cosby verdict. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 26, 2018.



Valerie Holloman said, "I feel bad for him now, I can't be judge and jury. I thought it was going to take longer for them. I'm just shocked that it happened so quickly."

John, who didn't give his last name, said, "If he wasn't rich it wouldn't have happened. It's just opening the door for every person that has millions of dollars for girls to go around and say they did this and that."

One young lady said, "I don't want him to be guilty. Truth is the truth. Facts are the facts."

Wendy Rector of Nicetown said, "It's sad. It's a shame. At this point, all we can do is pray for the victims, and Mr. Cosby himself, and his family."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbill cosbyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News