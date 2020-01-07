Sports

Reading High School basketball player makes miracle buzzer shot from across court

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Reading High School girl's basketball team was down by a bucket in the final seconds of a game at William Penn High School on December 28. The ball was on William Penn's side of the court.

"She shot the ball from right here," Katara Key, a senior on the Reading team said while pointing at the foul line. "I kind of snatched it from her, just took a dribble, and launched it."

The shot was probably about 65-feet-long. The 18-year-old launched it with one arm. It sank through the net, and the game went into overtime.

"When the ball actually went in the hoop, I just saw everybody jumping, people were running the steps, the band was just going crazy," Key explained.

The shot ended up being featured on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays of the Day that weekend. The Reading Knights also won the game in overtime.

"There was just adrenaline after the shot, just kind of put in the bag after that," Key said.

For most people, it'd be written up as a lucky shot, Key said, however, there was no luck involved.

"I just saw the spiral and I was like yeah, that's going in. I practice that shot all the time with my coach," she said.
