Reading man found dead entrapped in large piece of machinery

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials said a man has lost his life in an industrial accident at the Rose Corporation in Reading on Thursday.

Police and fire personnel were called to the firm's facility in the 400 block of North 8th Street around 10 a.m. Thursday.

A 75-year-old employee of the Rose Corporation was found unresponsive inside the company's plant.

First responders found him entrapped in a large piece of industrial machinery. He was pinned between a wall and a large turntable that is part of the machinery. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's office identified the deceased as Wilfred Santiago of West Reading.

Deputy Chief Michael Glore of the Reading Fire Department called the industrial equipment a vertical turning and boring machine.

He said the machine has two different moving features and that the victim in some fashion became entrapped in the machine.

Among questions for investigators, how did Santiago become entrapped? Did the machine malfunction? Was there an operator error? Did Santiago have a medical emergency? An Autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

According to its website, the Rose Corporation does contract manufacturing and industrial fabrication.

It released a short statement: "Tragically an employee passed away today at The Rose Corporation. We are fully supporting the local police and investigators to determine the cause of the accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our coworker's family and loved one during this time of loss."
