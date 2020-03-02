Man wanted for allegedly opening fire on FBI agents in Reading, Pennsylvania

Rafael Vega-Rodriguez

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The FBI and Reading police are asking for the public's helping locating a man who allegedly opened fire on agents around midnight Monday.

It happened on the 300 block of Greenwich Street in Reading.

According to the FBI, 37-year-old Rafael Vega-Rodriguez opened fire on FBI agents Monday morning. The agents did return fire. No injuries were reported.

It's unclear if Vega-Rodriguez was struck by bullets, and his whereabouts remain unknown at this time.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Vega-Rodriguez is described as standing 5-foot 3-inches tall, weighing 145 lbs, with tattoos on his left arm and left hand.

Vega-Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
