Officials: 18-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Reading, Pa.

Wilson Ventura-Cruz, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and related charges.
READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have announced the arrest of an 18-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting Friday night in Reading, Pa.

Officials say the incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Lackawanna and Schuylkill avenues for a shooting victim.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a 19-year-old shooting victim with fatal injuries.

Officials say police were directed to a vehicle that fled the scene.

Authorities were then able to locate and stop that vehicle on the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue.

The 18-year-old driver, identified as Wilson Ventura-Cruz, was arrested and taken into custody.

Ventura-Cruz was charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 610-655-6116.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line at 1-(877)-373-9913.

