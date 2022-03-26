Officials: 18-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have announced the arrest of an 18-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting Friday night in Reading, Pa.Officials say the incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Lackawanna and Schuylkill avenues for a shooting victim.When police arrived on the scene, they located a 19-year-old shooting victim with fatal injuries.Officials say police were directed to a vehicle that fled the scene.Authorities were then able to locate and stop that vehicle on the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue.The 18-year-old driver, identified as Wilson Ventura-Cruz, was arrested and taken into custody.Ventura-Cruz was charged with first-degree murder and related charges.The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this homicide.Anyone with information is asked to contact 610-655-6116.Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line at 1-(877)-373-9913.