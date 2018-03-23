Reading Police bust $20 million drug ring

EMBED </>More Videos

Reading police bust $20M drug ring: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 22, 2018 (WPVI)

By
READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
At a news conference Thursday, authorities displayed some of the high-powered weapons confiscated in the bust of the alleged violent drug trafficking organization.

Police said they also confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs and cash. They say the drug ring shattered many lives, and was responsible for $20 million in drug sales in Berks County over a year's time.

"I think we've made a real difference in our city and our county," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Police said 29-year-old Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, a.k.a. Chewey, was the leader of the group.

They said through wiretaps they learned he was plotting to kill five people on five different occasions. According to investigators, some of those people were alleged drug rivals, others were people who were interfering with the operation.

"They were getting ready, they were starting to roll and we stopped them before they got really moving," said Reading Police Chief Andres Dominguez. "They had no thought, no qualms about committing murder or killing someone that was in their way."

Also among the 15 people arrested was 35-year-old Freddy Lee. Police said Lee was the group's main supplier.

Officials said they had been monitoring the group's activities for several months, involving more than 100 investigators from Reading, Berks County and State Police.

"My message to drug dealers: this is not the place where you want to come and do business," PA State Police Capt. Kristal Turner-Childs.

The 15 arrested face a list of charges, including drugs, conspiracy and attempted murder.

Another round of individuals is also being sought. Anyone with information about the group is being asked to call the Berks County DA's office.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdrug bustdrug arrestweaponsReading
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News