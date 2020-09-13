Officers in Reading, Pennsylvania shoot suspect armed with weapon: Officials

By
READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after an armed suspect was shot by police in Reading, Pennsylvania on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Reading Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of Franklin Street just before 7 a.m.

Police arrived to find an individual with a gun. Authorities say officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, but he refused.

The suspect was shot by officers at least one, authorities say.

The individual was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

District Attorney John T. Adams is expected to hold a press conference in the future to discuss the investigation.

Authorities say there is no longer any danger or threat to the community.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
readingpolice involved shootingshootingviolence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man celebrating birthday among 2 killed at off-campus party near Rutgers
3 teens injured following crash on I-295
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
Washington gets 8 sacks, rallies for 27-17 win over Eagles
LA ambush shooting: Protesters gather outside hospital as deputies treated
NJ banquet hall hosts drive-in Eagles tailgate event in parking lot
Police search for man who walked out of ER in medical gown
Show More
Many Temple University students moving out
Tropical Storm Sally expected to make landfall as Cat. 1 hurricane
Don't expect Peeps on Halloween or Christmas this year
Trump's approval rating for handling of COVID-19 at 35%: POLL
Both deputies shot in Compton ambush now in stable condition
More TOP STORIES News