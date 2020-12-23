Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market makes a push for holiday business

OPEN: Venders @RdgTerminalMkt are banking on a last-minute rush to help boost sales this holiday season. They say they can’t survive without your business. @6abc pic.twitter.com/19OW4rscbt — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) December 23, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The many vendors at Reading Terminal Market said they are banking on the last-minute rush to help sales during the holiday season and said they can't survive without your business.There's something for just about everyone at Philadelphia's historic Reading Terminal Market."It's been a journey," said Facundo Lucci, owner of LUHV Vegan Deli.The Market has made it through more than 120 years of ups and downs and this pandemic is the latest hurdle.It's an eye-opening experience for newcomer Lucci."The pandemic has taught me that now more than ever, people need to come together. I remember when this happened in March, it was a ghost town," Lucci said.It hasn't been easy for most.Roughly 30% of the Market's foot traffic comes from tourists, but some grocery businesses are still thriving."We've been very busy, almost overwhelming at times. Everything has to do with people not going to a restaurant, cooking at home, staying at home, eating at the family table," said Jake Riehl, co-owner of Halteman Family Meats.The Market is home to more than 80 mom-and-pop businesses."The Market as a whole has been very safe, we've been on top of everything," said Riehl.Vendors said don't forget about them and that they're welcoming customers in-person but also curbside and delivery through individual vendors and third parties."When you go to the supermarket, it's just another big company, but when you come to Reading Terminal, you're helping feed my family, you're helping my parents, you're helping other owners help their families. It's a big difference," Lucci said."The Market is open today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.They're closed on Christmas Day, so they're encouraging you to make your last-minute trips as soon as possible or pay them a visit this weekend.