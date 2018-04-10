REAL ESTATE

3 cheap apartment listings in East Falls, Philadelphia

3500 Sunnyside Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
East Falls is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in East Falls look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in East Falls via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

2807 W Queen Lane, #c




First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2807 W Queen Lane, listed for $950 / month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, an oven and ample closet space. The building offers concierge service, on-site management and storage space. Pets are negotiable.

(See the complete listing here.)

5450 Wissahickon Ave.




Next, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5450 Wissahickon Ave., listed for $1,203 / month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a bar area that seats three and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. Animals are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

3500 Sunnyside Ave.



Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3500 Sunnyside Ave., listed at $1,350 / month.

In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
