4 budget-friendly apartments available in Philadelphia

4732 E Roosevelt Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Philadelphia are hovering around $1,495. But how does the low-end pricing on a Philadelphia rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

---

4156 Leidy Ave.




There's this apartment, with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4156 Leidy Ave. in East Parkside, that's listed at $585 / month.

In the unit, look for carpeted floors, bay windows, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

3355 N Park Ave.




This studio rental, situated at 3355 N Park Ave. in Franklinville, is listed for $625 / month.

Tenants can anticipate air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, bay windows and wooden cabinets. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the listing here.)

1338 Orthodox St.




Over at 1338 Orthodox St. in Frankford, there's this studio living space, going for $650 / month.

Tenants can expect a mix of parquet floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan, closet space and plenty of natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

(View the listing here.)

4732 E Roosevelt Blvd., #34




To round things out, there's this studio apartment at 4732 E Roosevelt Blvd. in Summerdale. It's being listed for $675 / month.

In the unit, anticipate a mix of tile floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the full listing.)
