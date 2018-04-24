5 affordable Rittenhouse apartments in pet-friendly buildings

So how does the low-end pricing on a Rittenhouse rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
318 S 15th St., #2r
Listed at $875 / month, this studio apartment, located at 318 S 15th St., is 26.8 percent less than the $1,195 / month median rent for a studio in Rittenhouse.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and additional storage space. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, two closets, built-in shelves and wooden cabinetry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
(See the complete listing here.)
106 South 20th St.
Here's a studio apartment at 106 South 20th St., which is going for $970 / month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
2100 Walnut St., #14M
Then there's this 200-square-foot apartment at 2100 Walnut St., listed at $990 / month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, central heating and granite countertops. Building amenities include a desk attendant, on-site management and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
1429 Spruce St., #2M
And here's a studio apartment at 1429 Spruce St., which is going for $1,075 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and additional storage space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, two closets, a kitchen pantry, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are welcome.
(Check out the listing here.)
2051 Walnut St., #3M
To wrap things up, there's this studio residence at 2051 Walnut St. It's being listed for $1,095 / month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a stove and a ceiling fan. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management.
(Here's the full listing.)