5 Philadelphia apartments for $1,400 a month or less

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,400 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4308 Fleming St. (Manayunk)




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4308 Fleming St. It's listed for $1,400 / month.

Building amenities include outdoor space. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

320 S 15th St., #2R (Rittenhouse)




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 320 S 15th St. It's also listed for $1,400 / month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a spiral staircase, bay windows, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2305 Delancey Place, #3r (Fitler Square)




Listed at $1,400 / month, this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2305 Delancey Place.

Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, large windows and built-in shelves. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

427 Vine St., #1 (Old City)



Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 427 Vine St. It's listed for $1,395 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

145 S 13th St., #203 (Washington Square West)




Located at 145 S 13th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,395 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the apartment, look for carpeted floors, a breakfast bar, closet space and ample natural light. Pets are not allowed in this unit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
