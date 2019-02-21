A look at the cheapest apartments in Northern Liberties today

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Northern Liberties look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Northern Liberties via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
112 E. Allen St., #1
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 112 E. Allen St., #1, is listed for $1,295/month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Building amenities include storage and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $45 application fee.
912 N. Fourth St., #Unit B
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse at 912 N. Fourth St., #Unit B, which is going for $1,450/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
1 Brown St.
Then there's this abode at 1 Brown St., listed at $1,495/month.
In the unit, you'll find an eat-in kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
130 W. Laurel St., #1
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 130 W. Laurel St., #1.
Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
