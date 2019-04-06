Blasting at Upper Dublin construction site delayed until mid April

UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The start of six to eight weeks of blasting at a 45-acre construction site in Upper Dublin Township has been pushed back a week to Monday, April 15th.Prior weather issues apparently delayed work needed to prepare the location for explosive charges.The township has told those who live near the site, which is home to a historic mansion called Lindenwold Castle, that the blasting will likely occur once or twice a day in the weeks to come.Residents within 1,000 feet of the blasting zone were told they may feel a small vibration similar to a foot stomping or the vibration caused by a slammed door for a duration of 1 to 2 seconds.Tom Fountain the Upper Dublin Township Engineer told Action News "There is going to be a slight rumble you might feel, it's not going to be a Hollywood type of blast. You are not going to see rocks flying into the air."The historic Lindenwold Castle is to be the centerpiece of a mix-use community that will have both senior living units and carriage home. The explosive charges that will be used are small in order to protect the castle's foundation.Addressing initial concerns by some neighbors that the blasting could cause structural damage, Fountain said, "If the foundation of the castle which is only 100 feet from blast area is intact, not disturbed, then the houses in the area that are 5-6 hundred away certainly aren't going to be disturbed."