Check out today's cheapest rentals in Atlantic City

4501 Atlantic Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Atlantic City are hovering around $895. But how does the low-end pricing on an Atlantic City rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

4501 Atlantic Ave.





This studio apartment, situated at 4501 Atlantic Ave., is listed for $650/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, look for tile and hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, white appliances and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable and is bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

2628 Atlantic Ave.




Then there's this dwelling with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2628 Atlantic Ave., listed at $700/month.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not allowed here.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the listing here.)

446 N. Maryland Ave.




Also listed at $700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 446 N. Maryland Ave.

Assigned parking, shared outdoor space and extra storage space are included as building amenities. In the unit, look for tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is convenient for biking.

(Here's the listing.)

5 S. Pennsylvania Ave.





This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 5 S. Pennsylvania Ave., is listed for $700/month.

Apartment amenities include both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, high ceilings and a balcony. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable and is bikeable.

(See the listing here.)
