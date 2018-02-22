REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Fishtown - Lower Kensington, Philadelphia

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're on the hunt for a new apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a quality spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Fishtown - Lower Kensington look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Fishtown - Lower Kensington via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

316 E Girard Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 316 E Girard Ave., is listed for $1,100 / month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and ample natural lighting. The building offers garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2329 Almond St.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse at 2329 Almond St., which, at 799 square feet, is going for $1,325 / month.

In the sunny unit, expect to find air conditioning, exposed bricks, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News