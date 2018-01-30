REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Germantown, West Central, Philadelphia

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Germantown, West Central are hovering around $900 (compared to a $1,450 average for Philadelphia). But how does the low-end pricing on a Germantown, West Central rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

410 W Walnut Ln., #410-4




Listed at $750 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 410 W Walnut Ln., is 16.7 percent less than the $900 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Germantown, West Central.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

6336 Germantown Ave., #1r



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 6336 Germantown Ave., is listed for $825 / month for its 408 square feet of space. In the sunny unit, expect hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a small yard. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

247 W Rittenhouse St., #2b




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 247 W Rittenhouse St., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $825 / month. The building offers on-site laundry and parking. In the bright unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Feline companions are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News