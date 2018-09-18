Check out today's cheapest rentals in Logan Square, Philadelphia

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Logan Square look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Logan Square via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1900 John F Kennedy Blvd., #1716
Here's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1900 John F Kennedy Blvd., #1716, listed at $1,400/month.
In the unit, expect a deck, in-unit laundry, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center and a door person.
(See the listing here.)
2201 Pennsylvania Ave., #412
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2201 Pennsylvania Ave., #412, is listed for $1,525/month for its 750 square feet of space.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space, wooden cabinetry and large windows . When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The building offers a swimming pool, a roof deck and a fitness center.
(See the listing here.)
1 Franklin Town Blvd.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1 Franklin Town Blvd., which, with 850 square feet, is going for $1,585/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a small breakfast nook and large windows. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Cats are welcome here.
(Check out the listing here.)
117 N. 15th St.
Listed at $1,620/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 117 N. 15th St.
Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1400 Spring Garden St.
To round things out, there's this 776-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1400 Spring Garden St. It's being listed for $1,680/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, a breakfast nook and in-unit laundry. Animals are welcome here.
(Here's the full listing.)