Check out today's cheapest rentals in Logan Square, Philadelphia

1 Franklin Town Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

Logan Square is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Logan Square look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Logan Square via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1900 John F Kennedy Blvd., #1716




Here's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1900 John F Kennedy Blvd., #1716, listed at $1,400/month.

In the unit, expect a deck, in-unit laundry, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a fitness center and a door person.

(See the listing here.)

2201 Pennsylvania Ave., #412




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2201 Pennsylvania Ave., #412, is listed for $1,525/month for its 750 square feet of space.

The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space, wooden cabinetry and large windows . When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The building offers a swimming pool, a roof deck and a fitness center.

(See the listing here.)

1 Franklin Town Blvd.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1 Franklin Town Blvd., which, with 850 square feet, is going for $1,585/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a small breakfast nook and large windows. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Cats are welcome here.

(Check out the listing here.)

117 N. 15th St.




Listed at $1,620/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 117 N. 15th St.

Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1400 Spring Garden St.




To round things out, there's this 776-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1400 Spring Garden St. It's being listed for $1,680/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, a breakfast nook and in-unit laundry. Animals are welcome here.

(Here's the full listing.)
