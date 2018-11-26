Check out today's cheapest rentals in Northern Liberties, Philadelphia

So how does the low-end pricing on a Northern Liberties rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1029 N. Leithgow St.
Listed at $920/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1029 N. Leithgow St., is 42.5 percent less than the $1,600/month median rent for a one bedroom in Northern Liberties.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and outdoor space; in the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate hardwood flooring, a kitchen island, a deck and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
540 N. Fourth St., #B
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, situated at 540 N. Fourth St., #B, is listed for $1,150/month.
In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors, a deck, garden access, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include outdoor space. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and require an additional fee. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $45 application fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
430 Fairmount Ave.
Listed at $1,550/month, this 530-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 430 Fairmount Ave.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, a balcony and high ceilings. Building amenities include a fitness center and outdoor space. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Here's the listing.)