REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Queen Village, Philadelphia

616 S. Fourth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're looking for a rental, you know how hard it can be to find a good option for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Queen Village look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,426, compared to a $1,481 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Queen Village, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

318 South St.




Listed at $910/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 318 South St., is 36.2 percent less than the $1,426/month median rent for a one bedroom in Queen Village.

In the unit, you'll find carpeting, air conditioning, high ceilings, closet space, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Sorry pet owners, cats and dogs are not permitted here.

(See the complete listing here.)

911 S. Second St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 911 S. Second St., which, at 964 square feet, is going for $1,300/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. The apartment features high ceilings, recessed lighting, central heating, hardwood flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a patio. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

619 S. Third St.




Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 619 S. Third St., listed at $1,395/month.

The building features on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and assigned parking. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a fireplace, exposed brick, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the listing here.)

616 S. Fourth St.




Listed at $1,400/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 616 S. Fourth St.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,200 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,600 get you?
What does $1,200 rent you in Rittenhouse?
What does $600 rent you in Reading, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mom, stepdad of girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide speak out
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Police: Witnesses heard arguing before Hunting Park murder
'Philly Special' statue unveiled at the Linc
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Philadelphia Eagles release 2018 season hype video
2 families seek sanctuary at Germantown church
Show More
Man shot in the back in North Philadelphia
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
Watch Nike's full ad narrated by Kaepernick amid controversy
Mother charged after missing boy's body found in the woods
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
More News