Check out today's cheapest rentals in Queen Village, Philadelphia

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,426, compared to a $1,481 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Queen Village, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
318 South St.
Listed at $910/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 318 South St., is 36.2 percent less than the $1,426/month median rent for a one bedroom in Queen Village.
In the unit, you'll find carpeting, air conditioning, high ceilings, closet space, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Sorry pet owners, cats and dogs are not permitted here.
911 S. Second St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 911 S. Second St., which, at 964 square feet, is going for $1,300/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site laundry. The apartment features high ceilings, recessed lighting, central heating, hardwood flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a patio. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
619 S. Third St.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 619 S. Third St., listed at $1,395/month.
The building features on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and assigned parking. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a fireplace, exposed brick, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
616 S. Fourth St.
Listed at $1,400/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 616 S. Fourth St.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
