Check out today's cheapest rentals in Queen Village

514 South St. | Photos: Zumper

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Queen Village look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,450, compared to a $1,495 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Queen Village, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

250 South St.




Listed at $975/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 250 South St., is 32.8 percent less than the $1,450 / month median rent for a one bedroom in Queen Village.

In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, a breakfast nook, wooden cabinetry, closet space and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

819 S 2nd St., #3r




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 819 S 2nd St., is listed for $1,000/month for its 400-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted floors, closet space and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

803 S 4th St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 803 S 4th St., which, at 1,100-square-feet, is going for $1,300/month.

In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, closet space and bay windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Building amenities include secured entry and additional storage space.

(See the full listing here.)

750 S 4th St., #3




Then there's this listing with one bedroom and one bathroom at 750 S 4th St., listed at $1,350/month.

In the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, bay windows, a dishwasher, built-in storage features and a spiral staircase. Secured entry and a private roof deck are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

514 South St., #204




Listed at $1,375/month, this 477-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 514 South St.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and granite countertops. Small pets are allowed. Building amenities include on-site management and an elevator.

(Here's the listing.)
