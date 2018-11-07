Check out today's cheapest rentals in Roxborough, Philadelphia

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Roxborough look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Roxborough via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6076 Ridge Ave., #4
Listed at $995/month, this 1-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6076 Ridge Ave., #4, is 13.5 percent less than the $1,150/month median rent for a one bedroom in Roxborough.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome with certain breed and weight restrictions.
344 Green Lane
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 344 Green Lane, is listed for $1,000/month.
Assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry are listed as building amenities. The apartment features carpeted flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome here.
470 Gerhard St.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 470 Gerhard St., listed at $1,100/month.
The building includes private outdoor space and assigned parking. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, white appliances, closet space and air conditioning. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
