Check out today's cheapest rentals in Roxborough, Philadelphia

Roxborough is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Roxborough look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Roxborough via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

6076 Ridge Ave., #4




Listed at $995/month, this 1-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6076 Ridge Ave., #4, is 13.5 percent less than the $1,150/month median rent for a one bedroom in Roxborough.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome with certain breed and weight restrictions.

(See the complete listing here.)

344 Green Lane




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 344 Green Lane, is listed for $1,000/month.

Assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry are listed as building amenities. The apartment features carpeted flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

470 Gerhard St.




Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 470 Gerhard St., listed at $1,100/month.

The building includes private outdoor space and assigned parking. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, white appliances, closet space and air conditioning. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)
