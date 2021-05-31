star wars

Darth Vader home hits the market for $4.3M

EMBED <>More Videos

Darth Vader home hits the market for $4.3 million

HOUSTON, Texas -- Star Wars fans will definitely want to take a look at this home being sold in Texas.

Known as the Darth Vader house, this 7,000 square foot masterpiece has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a four-car attached garage on an 18,000 square foot corner lot, which is Galactic Empire-sized for its location in Houston.

The property, listed Thursday by Wade Knight with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, was built in 1992.

RELATED | Disney shares first look at its 'real' lightsaber coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel
EMBED More News Videos

In honor of Star Wars Day, Disney revealed its "real" lightsaber and gave fans a look at the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel coming to Walt Disney World.



There's no coming to the dark side with this home, as it boasts ample closets, massive windows and lots of living space.

The Darth Vader home could be yours for the asking price of $4.3 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonreal estate developmenthomestar warshousing marketreal estatehomeowners
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Long Island woman creates Mandalorian costume during pandemic
New 'Star Wars' series, 'Simpsons' short coming to Disney+ for May the 4th
Disney shares first look at 'real' Star Wars lightsaber
'May the 4th be with you': Baby Yoda helps ring Wall St. opening bell
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old swims 1 hour to shore, saving father and sister
Pennsylvania lifts most COVID-19 restrictions | What you need to know
As sun returns, families at the shore make the most of Memorial Day
Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident
Veteran on a mission to restore military gravestones
1 dead after car crashes into Bucks Co. senior rehabilitation center
AccuWeather: Nicer for Memorial Day, warm and humid later this week
Show More
Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, 107, still remembers 1921 atrocity
President Biden commemorates fallen veterans at Arlington Cemetery
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open
Philadelphia area commemorating Memorial Day 2021
China to allow couples to have up to 3 children
More TOP STORIES News