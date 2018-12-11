REAL ESTATE

One of 32 historic Elfreth's Alley homes is for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Elfreth's Alley house for sale: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 6 p.m., December 11, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tiny Elfreth's Alley is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Philadelphia.

More than a half million people visit this block each year, with its little rowhomes sitting neatly on both sides.

There are well over 300 years of American history here, as Elfreth's Alley is known as America's oldest occupied residential street.

The houses date to the early 1700 hundreds, and the oldest house is 139. Owner Alfred Krawitz has it up for sale for a neat $900,000.

"I think the market is good. The neighborhood is developing and Philadelphia is on the move," said Krawitz.

Krawitz bought the house in 1975. He gave Action News a tour Tuesday, to show off the upgrades, appliances and working fireplaces.

"It's got a Jacuzzi, the interior is all brand new, air conditioning, all new plumbing... it's in mint condition," he said.

The house has approximately 1,000 square feet of living space, the 2 fireplaces work and from every room, including the kitchen, you get a view of the old outhouse.

"It was a lot of fun," said Krawitz about living in the home. "Lots of tourists. Nice people from other countries, other cities."

All of the residents know these houses were here before America became America.

"I've had this house over 40 years, I just thought maybe the time is right to see if someone would enjoy it like I did," he said.

There are 32 tiny homes on this historic block, a unique neighborhood to say the least.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatephilly newshousing marketreal estate
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,900 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Fishtown, Philadelphia
Renting in Reading: What will $700 get you?
What does $800 rent you in Chestnut Hill, today? | Hoodline
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
SEPTA bus hit by stray bullet
Could flipping board at 30th Street Station be staying after all?
Salvation Army accepting donations for Overbrook fire victims
AccuWeather: Another Sunny Day, Then A Darker End To The Week
Local farmers upcycle excess milk into artisan cheese
Cosby lawyers detail 11 alleged trial errors as they appeal
Elderly woman dies from hypothermia in Allentown
Show More
AC mayor, councilman plead not guilty in municipal court
Pa. mayor offers solution to violence in 'Heaven' Facebook post
Judge orders release of mom whose baby was ripped away
School's elf 'murder mystery' assignment draws criticism
Jury recommends life in prison for man who rammed Charlottesville crowd
More News