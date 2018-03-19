REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In East Kensington, Philadelphia

1821 E Hagert St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in East Kensington look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in East Kensington via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1821 E Hagert St., #406




Listed at $1,195 / month, this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1821 E Hagert St., is 11.5 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in East Kensington.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include an elevator, a fitness center and storage space.

(See the complete listing here.)

1804 E Hazzard St., #1b




This studio apartment, situated at 1804 E Hazzard St., is listed for $1,200 / month for its 800-square-feet of space.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, large industrial windows, high ceilings and on-site laundry. Small pets are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2564 Frankford Ave., #1



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 2564 Frankford Ave., which is going for $1,295 / month.

In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News