Explore today's cheapest rentals in Fishtown, Philadelphia

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,600, compared to a $1,450 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Fishtown, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1101 E. Palmer St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1101 E. Palmer St., which is going for $1,250/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
2679 Aramingo Ave., #2
Then there's this 900-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2679 Aramingo Ave., #2, listed at $1,350/month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, quartz countertops, Italian cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and on-site laundry.
410 Memphis St., #506
Lastly, listed at $1,565/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 410 Memphis St., #506.
Apartment amenities include marble floors, exposed brick, sleek countertops and over-sized windows. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
