Explore today's cheapest rentals in Fishtown, Philadelphia

2679 Aramingo Ave., #2. | Photos: Zumper

If you're in the market for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Fishtown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,600, compared to a $1,450 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Fishtown, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1101 E. Palmer St.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1101 E. Palmer St., which is going for $1,250/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

2679 Aramingo Ave., #2






Then there's this 900-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2679 Aramingo Ave., #2, listed at $1,350/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, quartz countertops, Italian cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and on-site laundry.

410 Memphis St., #506






Lastly, listed at $1,565/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 410 Memphis St., #506.

Apartment amenities include marble floors, exposed brick, sleek countertops and over-sized windows. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

