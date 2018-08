Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In North Central, Philadelphia

2046 N Gratz St., #1

1506 North 17th St., #3a

1804 N Bouvier St.

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a 1-bedroom in North Central are hovering around $950 (compared to a $1,495 average for Philadelphia). But how does the low-end pricing on a North Central rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Listed at $800 / month, this 1,776-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2046 N Gratz St., is 15.8 percent less than the $950 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in North Central.The sunny first-floor unit has carpeting and granite counter tops.(See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1506 North 17th St., is listed for $850 / month.In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom room at 1804 N Bouvier St., which is going for $900 / month.In the unit, look for a dishwasher, hardwood floors and built-in storage features. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.(See the full listing here .)---