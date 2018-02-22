REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In North Central, Philadelphia

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in North Central are hovering around $950 (compared to a $1,495 average for Philadelphia). But how does the low-end pricing on a North Central rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2046 N Gratz St., #1




Listed at $800 / month, this 1,776-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2046 N Gratz St., is 15.8 percent less than the $950 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in North Central.

The sunny first-floor unit has carpeting and granite counter tops.

(See the complete listing here.)

1506 North 17th St., #3a




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1506 North 17th St., is listed for $850 / month.

In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1804 N Bouvier St.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom room at 1804 N Bouvier St., which is going for $900 / month.

In the unit, look for a dishwasher, hardwood floors and built-in storage features. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---


