Explore today's cheapest rentals in Northern Liberties, Philadelphia

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Northern Liberties look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Northern Liberties via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

540 N. Fourth St., #A
Listed at $1,250/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 540 N. Fourth St., #A, is 26.5 percent less than the $1,700/month median rent for a one bedroom in Northern Liberties.
In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, carpeted floors, closet space, garden access, in-unit laundry and white appliances. Cats and dogs are welcome on a case-by-case basis and a security deposit per animal. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $45 application fee.
430 Fairmount Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 430 Fairmount Ave., is listed for $1,550/month for its 530 square feet of space.
The building features assigned parking, on-site management, a residents lounge, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and a breakfast bar. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
237 Fairmount Ave., #1R
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 237 Fairmount Ave., #1R, which is going for $1,600/month.
The building offers concierge service, extra storage space and shared outdoor space. Apartment amenities inclua mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Animals are considered on a case-by-case basis. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
1142 Germantown Ave.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1142 Germantown Ave., listed at $1,650/month.
In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, concrete flooring, high ceilings, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not welcome at this location.
